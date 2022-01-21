Video games are a lot like years: They start coming, then they don’t stop coming, and they don’t stop coming, and they...yeah. Then you’ve got the games industry’s tectonically shifting release calendar, defined by an endless march of delays and cancellations. Even if you’re the most avid gamer, it’s a lot to keep track of! So let us help. We’ve put together a comprehensive rundown of every video game release date on the horizon.



Okay, fine, obviously this isn’t literally every game coming out between now and the heat death of the universe. There are more games than one could possibly keep track of these days, not all of which may be of interest to the average person. And that’s to say nothing of the slew of smaller games that look fantastic but don’t have solid release dates and thus slip through the cracks, unfortunately.

Still, what follows comprises a whole bunch of the video games coming out in the foreseeable future. If you’d like your studio’s game to be considered for inclusion, please (politely!) email anotis@kotaku.com with a link to a press kit and other key details, particularly the platforms on which it’ll release. We’ll be updating this list regularly.

All right, with the housekeeping out of the way, to quote Sonic the Hedgehog from the multiplayer mode of Sonic Adventure 2 Battle, let’s do this!

What games will be released in 2022?

January 2022

Monster Hunter Rise | January 12 (PC)



God of War | January 14 (PC)

Nobody Saves the World | January 18, delayed from 2021 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Rainbow Six Extraction | January 20, delayed from September 16, 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

The Artful Escape | January 25 (PS4, PS5, Switch)

Pokémon Legends Arceus | January 28 ( Switch)



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves | January 28 (PC, PS5)

Life is Strange Remastered Collection | February 1 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human | February 4, delayed from December 7 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Sifu | February 8, pushed up from February 22 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Rumbleverse | February 15 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

The King of Fighters XV | February 17 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Horizon Forbidden West | February 18 (PS4, PS5)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | February 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Martha Is Dead | February 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Elden Ring | February 25, delayed from January 21 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Grid Legends | February 25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

March 2022

Far: Changing Tides | March 1 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Babylon’s Fall | March 3 (PS4, PS5, PC)

Gran Turismo 7 | March 4 (PS4, PS5)

Triangle Strategy | March 4 (Switch)

Have a Nice Death | March 8, in early access (PC)

Tunic | March 16 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | March 18 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | March 25 (Switch)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | March 25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)



Weird West | March 31 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

April 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | April 5, delayed from Spring 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)



May 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | May 19, delayed from February 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

August 2022

Saints Row | August 23, delayed from February 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)



October 2022

Scorn | October 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

November 2022

Starfield | November 11 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

December 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl | December 2022, delayed from April 28 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

TBD 2022, 2023, and Beyond

Alan Wake II | 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

A Plague Tale: Requiem | 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

A Quiet Place | TBD

Abandoned | 2022 (PS5)

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp | Spring 2022, delayed from December 3, 2021 (Switch)

Anno: Mutationem | Q1 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Atomic Heart | TBA (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Avowed | TBD (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Bayonetta 3 | 2022 (Switch)

Bear and Breakfast | 2022 (PC, Switch)



Bomb Rush Cyberfunk | TBD, delayed from 2021 (PC, Switch)

Bright Memory: Infinite | TBD (Xbox Series X/S)

The Callisto Protocol | 2022

Card Shark | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, Switch)

Company of Heroes 3 | 2022 (PC)

Contraband | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

CrossfireX | TBD (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Cyberpunk 2077 | Early 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Dead Space | TBA (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Diablo IV | TBA (PC)

Dune: Spice Wars | 2022, via early access (PC)

The Division Heartland | 2022 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Earth Defense Force 6 | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes | 2023

Everwild | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Evil Dead: The Game | February 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Fable | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Fall Guys | 2022, delayed from 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Forspoken | Spring 2022 (PC, PS5)

Ghost Recon: Frontline | TBD (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Ghostwire: Tokyo | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS5)



God of War: Ragnarok | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Goodbye Volcano High | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Grand Theft Auto V | March 2022, delayed from November 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Hello Neighbor 2 | TBD (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Hogwarts Legacy | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Hollow Knight: Silksong | TBD (PC, Switch)

Homeworld 3 | Winter 2022 (PC)

Kingdom Hearts trilogy | TBD (Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel | 2022 (Switch)

Life is Strange Remastered Collection | 2022 (Switch)

Little Devil Inside | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum | 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope | 2022 (Switch)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns | Late 2022, delayed from March 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Marvel’s Wolverine | TBD (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | 2023 (PS5)

Metal Slug Tactics | 2022 (PC, Switch)

Metroid Prime 4 | TBD (Switch)

MultiVersus | TBD 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Neon White | Early 2022 (PC, Switch)

Nightingale | 2022 (PC)

Nour: Play WIth Your Food | TBD (PC, PS5)

The Outer Worlds 2 | TBD (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Overwatch 2 | TBA

Planet of Lana | 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Pragmata | 2023, delayed from 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Redfall | Summer (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Replaced | 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Rune Factory 5 | March 2022 (Switch)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 | TBD (Xbox Series X/S)

Shadowrun Trilogy | 2022 (Switch)

Shattered | Q1 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Shredders | February 2022, delayed from December 2021 (Xbox Series X/S)

Slime Rancher 2 | 2022 (PC, Xbox Series X/S)

Slitterhead | TBD (TBD)

Six Days in Fallujah | Winter 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Sol Cresta | TBD (PC, PS4, Switch)

Somerville | 2022

Sonic Frontiers | Late 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Souldiers | Spring 2022 (PC)

Space Marine II | TBD (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Splatoon 3 | 2022 (Switch)

Star Ocean The Divine Force | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Star Trek: Resurgence | Spring 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Star Wars Eclipse | TBD (TBD)

Stray | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Steelrising | 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge | 2022 (PC, Switch)

Thirsty Suitors | TBD (TBD)

Total War: Warhammer III | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt | Spring 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS5)

We Are OFK | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Summer 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)



