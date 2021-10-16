Today during DC’s annoyingly long Fandome event, the company revealed new trailers and teasers for a host of upcoming comic book-related projects, including a new in-engine trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League featuring our first look at what The Flash and Wonder Woman look like in this 2022 continuation of the Arkham series.

This new Suicide Squad game, first revealed in August 2020, is being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the same team behind Batman Arkham Asylum, City, and Knight. (The prequel game in the series, Arkham Origins, was developed by WB Montreal who is off making a different, unrelated Batman game called Gotham Knights.) This new Suicide Squad game is set in the same universe as the Arkham games and more specifically is set after the events of the last game, Arkham Knight.

Here’s the new trailer, featuring a song that has totally not been overused in like two dozen different trailers:

In the trailer we see the suicide squad, featuring villains like Harley Quinn and Deadshot, taking on various members of the Justice League who seem to be under the control of the evil Brainiac. We also get to meet this universe’s take on Amanda Waller, the woman behind the Task Force X program aka the Suicide Squad.

In Suicide Squad, a multiplayer third-person shooter, players will be able to play alone or with up to three people, with bots filling in the squad if you play alone. Rocksteady also explained back during the initial reveal that the full game is playable online or solo, with players allowed to freely jump between characters whenever they want. Each of the four playable characters has special traversal abilities they can use while exploring a dynamic, open-world Metropolis.

While this trailer gives us a nice, extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, it doesn’t give us a new, specific release date. All we know is is out in 2022 and will only be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.