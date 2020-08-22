Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Is Out In 2022

Screenshot : DC / WB Games / Rocksteady

Today, during a DC FanDome presentation, developer Rocksteady revealed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the first new game from the studio since 2015's Batman Arkham Knight. It will be released in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.



The trailer played during the event showed of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang fighting enemies. It also looks like Superman is a bad guy now.

Rocksteady explained during the event that the game is set in Metropolis and is an open-world action game that mixes superpowers and guns. The game is a 1 to 4 player co-op game, with bots filling in the squad if you play alone. The full game is playable online or solo, with players allowed to freely jump between characters whenever they want.

In the last week Rocksteady has been in the news, but not just because of its upcoming DC Comics video game. A 2018 letter sent to management and signed by multiple women who at the time worked at the studio cited a number of persistent issues including transphobic slurs, derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about women, and sexual harassment.

