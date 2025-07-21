Infamous Coldplay 'Cheating' Clip Is Being Spoofed At Sporting Events Everywhere

If you’ve taken even a moment to look at your phone, tablet, or laptop, you have probably seen the viral Coldplay “cheating scandal” clip. This wasn’t a member of the pop-rock band being involved in some extramarital affairs; it was the band accidentally exposing an allegedly cheating couple at its July 15 Foxborough concert by projecting them onto a Jumbotron while they were embracing, leading to the two quickly looking away from the camera. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin remarked that the couple was either “having an affair or they’re just very shy,” but the internet did what it does best and found out who they were, and the entire thing has played out very publicly and invasively. And now that the footage has been seen by millions, it’s being parodied at sporting events that have a kiss cam.

Footage from several sporting events has been showing up online in the days since the Coldplay show, with some venues rebranding their kiss cam as the “Coldplay Cam.” Normally, these crowd shots displayed on a huge screen give couples a chance to express their love for one another for all to see. Sometimes, there are awkward misunderstandings where the folks behind the camera capture siblings or friends, and they have to flail about so everyone knows they’re not a couple. But right now, all anyone seems to want to do is run away from the camera to reference the now-infamous scene. Some venues are even encouraging it, searching for couples who are embracing the same way the caught couple was at Coldplay’s show. One of the funnier examples was when the Phillie Phanatics’ mascots unexpectedly re-enacted the whole thing shot for shot.

The whole situation has split the internet. Some think it’s fine to clown on rich people being caught doing things they’d rather keep under wraps, others say it’s kinda fucked up, and has negative ramifications for all of us, that a personal matter is playing out so publicly. These sports events are one place they’re being parodied, but there will be others. Someone already made a video game recreation of the whole ordeal, The Weather Channel even referenced it, and it’s likely only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live makes a skit.

In the days since, Coldplay has kept the Jumbotron segment in the show, but Martin has warned audiences that they might end up on the big screen. Footage of the band’s Madison concert on Saturday, July 19, shows Martin’s preamble being met with knowing laughs from the audience and the singer.

