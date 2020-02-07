Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Brutal Lessons Gaming Taught Me About Revolutions, Robots, And War
Peter Tieryas

2/8/20
1:00 PM
Last Window Is One Of The Best Murder Mysteries In Gaming

Peter Tieryas
The duology of Last Window and Hotel Dusk has become my favorite series on the original DS. The two games are noir at their best, involving murder, robbery, and explorations of the sordidness of human nature. They’re also some of the best written games I’ve ever played. It’s been a few weeks since I finished Last

2/8/20
10:00 AM
The Owl House Is Off To An Enchanting Start

Ben Bertoli
While animated shows often cater to specific age groups, there are many that strive for a mix of humor, action, and emotional weight that can appeal to all audiences. The cartoons that manage this feat always seem to draw a devoted following overnight. The Owl House, which premiered on Disney Channel this past month,

2/7/20
3:50 PM
The makers of tactical stealth game Mutant Year Zero are back with a new one called Corruption 2029. It looks a lot like Mutant Year Zero but with futuristic cyber-soldiers swapped in for mutant ducks and pigs. The game will be out February 17 on the Epic Game Store.

Ethan Gach
