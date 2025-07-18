Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Xbox Is Done Selling Movies And TV Shows

A lot has changed at Xbox since 2013's infamous Xbox One reveal

xboxmicrosoft
By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Xbox Is Done Selling Movies And TV Shows
Screenshot: Xbox / Kotaku

12 years after Xbox introduced the Xbox One as a console that would be your entertainment media hub, Xbox is no longer selling TV shows or movies. The news came with little fanfare or notice, though some people who regularly check Xbox’s movie and TV section saw a bunch of movies about the end of the world in the featured section right before it all shut down.

On July 18, Xbox posted an FAQ quietly confirming that it was done selling movies and TV episodes on its digital storefront, available on PC and console.

“Microsoft has stopped selling new movie and TV content,” said Xbox bluntly in the new FAQ.

Microsoft says that anyone who has already bought a movie or TV show through the Xbox store will still have access and be able to watch purchased content on their Xbox consoles or PC. The company also confirmed that it will continue to support MoviesAnywhere in the United States, so any movies you own via Xbox should continue to be available via any platform that supports the movie sharing service.

While in 2025 it isn’t shocking that Xbox has backed out of selling movies and TV shows, as most people stream stuff or use more popular apps to buy new movies, it is still wild to think about how not that long ago, Xbox was super committed to turning its console into an entertainment hub. Infamously, when Xbox showed off the Xbox One in 2012 for the first time, it spent a good portion of the event talking about TV and movies. Now, that’s all gone. End of an era.

Some people saw this coming a few days ago when they noticed a strange collection of movies was in the featured section of the Xbox store.

  • This Is the End
  • End of Days
  • Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame
  • Marked For Death
  • The Last Stand
  • The World’s End
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
  • I Am Legend

“It certainly looks like this is the end,” posted one user earlier this week after seeing the featured movies. “Hopefully, we’ll at least have access to our digital purchases for a long time.”

