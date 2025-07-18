Find Your True Love With Monster Girl Hina In Rune Factory: Guardians Of Azuma

One of the best aspects of any cozy farming game, even one with JRPG combat and adventuring elements, isn’t the gradual progression of building up a settlement or farmland as you rake in the cash, but the friends you make along the way. Right? No, just me? Well, I enjoy marrying virtual characters in-game, but I usually let my IRL wife pick which one I aim for, and it’s always someone with pink hair. In steps Hina, with her pink hair and bubbly attitude.
How to romance Hina
To successfully romance and marry Hina in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, you must raise her bond to level seven, which will unlock the “I love you!” romantic dialogue during conversation. The easiest way to increase her bond level to this point is via regular, daily conversations, the occasional gift, choosing the correct hangouts, and consider bringing her along in your party. The passive points toward her bond level for fighting alongside her, healing her, etc, really do add up.
Once it’s time to marry Hina, you must reach bond level 10. Upon doing so, Woolby will bring up the topic of marriage, noting your budding relationship. He’ll provide you with a sapling for either a Red or White Plum Tree, along with the recipe for Divine Spirits. Plant the tree behind a village shrine—any of the game’s towns will suffice—and wait for it to sprout. Once it’s done, combine its branch with Rice and Wisteria to craft the Divine Spirits.
With the Divine Spirits and the heart of Hina, invite her to the Fateweaver Shrine. From here, the marriage ceremony commences. Upon marrying Hina, the game does erase all intimacy levels with other characters, so no poly relationships here! (Editor’s note: No bueno.)
Hina’s Hangout choices
Once you unlock the ability to take characters out on what the game calls hangouts, which are essentially dates, then you’ll begin to level up your bond with Hina. Here’s what to remember about her:
Loves
- Talk about dreams
- Discuss something intellectual
- Talk about your hometown
Likes
- Reminisce about the past
- Chat about chores
- Mull over fortunres
- Talk about hobbies
- Talk about family
- Gush about your latest fixation
Dislikes
- Muse about monsters
- Tell a joke
Hate
- Chat about food
Hina’s Likes and Dislikes
As a monster girl, Hina tends to lean heavily toward themed items, like Kitsune and Fox-inspired food dishes, when it comes to the gifts she enjoys most. If you want to get on her bad side, offering her any type of mushroom and most of the game’s vegetables, but why would you want that?
Loves
- Mixed Juice
- Fruit Smoothie
- Kitsune Udon
- Fried Tofu
- Fox Gratin
Likes
- Apple Juice
- Orange Juice
- Grape Juice
- Pineapple Juice
- Peach Nectar
- Strawberry Milk
- Melon Milk
- Hot Milk
- Graton
- Seafood Gratin
- Mochi Cheese Gratin
Dislikes
- Numbing Mushroom
- Drowsy Mushroom
- Death Mushroom
- Slumber Mushroom
- Lackluster Mushroom
- Red-Hot Mushroom
- Spicy Mushroom
- Rock Mushroom
Hates
- Tomato
- Titan Tomato
- Green Pepper
- Green Pepper Rex
- Hellish Mushroom
- Migraine Mushroom
- Heartburn Mushroom
- Nightmare Mushroom
- Dizzy Mushroom
- Nasty Mushroom
- Bitter Mushroom
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is available now on Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs.