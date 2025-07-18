Find Your True Love With Monster Girl Hina In Rune Factory: Guardians Of Azuma

One of the best aspects of any cozy farming game, even one with JRPG combat and adventuring elements, isn’t the gradual progression of building up a settlement or farmland as you rake in the cash, but the friends you make along the way. Right? No, just me? Well, I enjoy marrying virtual characters in-game, but I usually let my IRL wife pick which one I aim for, and it’s always someone with pink hair. In steps Hina, with her pink hair and bubbly attitude.

How to romance Hina

To successfully romance and marry Hina in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, you must raise her bond to level seven, which will unlock the “I love you!” romantic dialogue during conversation. The easiest way to increase her bond level to this point is via regular, daily conversations, the occasional gift, choosing the correct hangouts, and consider bringing her along in your party. The passive points toward her bond level for fighting alongside her, healing her, etc, really do add up.

Once it’s time to marry Hina, you must reach bond level 10. Upon doing so, Woolby will bring up the topic of marriage, noting your budding relationship. He’ll provide you with a sapling for either a Red or White Plum Tree, along with the recipe for Divine Spirits. Plant the tree behind a village shrine—any of the game’s towns will suffice—and wait for it to sprout. Once it’s done, combine its branch with Rice and Wisteria to craft the Divine Spirits.

With the Divine Spirits and the heart of Hina, invite her to the Fateweaver Shrine. From here, the marriage ceremony commences. Upon marrying Hina, the game does erase all intimacy levels with other characters, so no poly relationships here! (Editor’s note: No bueno.)

Hina’s Hangout choices

Once you unlock the ability to take characters out on what the game calls hangouts, which are essentially dates, then you’ll begin to level up your bond with Hina. Here’s what to remember about her:

Loves

Talk about dreams

Discuss something intellectual

Talk about your hometown

Likes

Reminisce about the past

Chat about chores

Mull over fortunres

Talk about hobbies

Talk about family

Gush about your latest fixation

Dislikes

Muse about monsters

Tell a joke

Hate

Chat about food

Hina’s Likes and Dislikes

As a monster girl, Hina tends to lean heavily toward themed items, like Kitsune and Fox-inspired food dishes, when it comes to the gifts she enjoys most. If you want to get on her bad side, offering her any type of mushroom and most of the game’s vegetables, but why would you want that?

Loves

Mixed Juice

Fruit Smoothie

Kitsune Udon

Fried Tofu

Fox Gratin

Likes

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

Grape Juice

Pineapple Juice

Peach Nectar

Strawberry Milk

Melon Milk

Hot Milk

Graton

Seafood Gratin

Mochi Cheese Gratin

Dislikes

Numbing Mushroom

Drowsy Mushroom

Death Mushroom

Slumber Mushroom

Lackluster Mushroom

Red-Hot Mushroom

Spicy Mushroom

Rock Mushroom

Hates

Tomato

Titan Tomato

Green Pepper

Green Pepper Rex

Hellish Mushroom

Migraine Mushroom

Heartburn Mushroom

Nightmare Mushroom

Dizzy Mushroom

Nasty Mushroom

Bitter Mushroom

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is available now on Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs.