Elden Ring Nightreign Is About To Get Its Toughest Boss Fight Yet

Others may disagree, but I’ve decided Equilibrious Beast is the hardest boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign. He’s fast, has a bunch of different attacks, and uses lots of hard to block magic. In addition to dodging incoming threats, you also have to manage a madness meter or risk getting one-shotted. I’ve played over 100 hours, and he still keeps me on my toes — and a much tougher version is coming next month.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: August 2023 Edition

Bandai Namco confirmed the next batch of Everdark Sovereigns will join Nightreign’s weekly rotation starting July 31. “A new Everdark cycle shall begin; the enhanced Nightlords Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast and Fissure in the Fog will soon unleash their darkest powers upon Limveld,” the publisher announced on Friday. Unlike the first rotation, which only included three, there will be four this time around, though the final boss, Night Aspect, is clearly being saved for later.

Advertisement

The first Everdark Sovereign was Gaping Jaw, who basically spent the entire fight in a frenzied state, continuously attacking over and over with few openings and a giant thundercloud that starts popping halfway through the encounter. He kicked players’ asses, and the subsequent Everdark Sovereigns haven’t been nearly as hard. I’m looking forward to finally seeing the FromSoftware ramp the difficulty up again, even if it seems like Equilibrious Beast, also known as Libra Creature of Night, won’t be arriving until around mid-August.

Advertisement

I’m also beginning to sense a bit of fatigue among existing Nightreign diehards. My friends and I have been taking a break recently after getting the Platinum Trophy on PS5 and killing all the existing Everdark variants. While it’ll be nice to have a reason to come back, I think we’re reaching the point where Nightreign needs more substantial additions to keep players invested. Those might include completely new maps, changing up the current loot and enemy pools, or new classes. Hell, it would even be neat, if terrifying, to see a new mode start throwing multiple bosses at players in the same fight, something that a few have already encountered via online network errors.

Advertisement

None of that needs to come right away. We’re still just a couple months out from launch. But the fundamentals of Nightreign are so strong that I hope FromSoftware continues to cook with it. Fans are still waiting on a promised duos mode and the recent patches have been mostly just minor bug fixes. Hopefully, that energy is going toward a bigger update by the end of the summer or beyond.

.