Elden Ring Nightreign's New Superpowered Moth Boss Keeps Breaking

Elden Ring Nightreign’s third enhanced boss dropped last night and it comes with a secret ability: going limp and becoming immune to damage. The Everdark Sovereign version of Sentient Pest was not so sentient for lots of players who faced an issue late in the battle where its transformation bugged out and made the battle impossible to finish. FromSoftware says a hotfix is coming on July 4th.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

My crew logged on around 10 p.m. on Wednesday to try out the new Sentient Pest fight for ourselves. Initial impressions online suggested it wasn’t that tough, especially compared to the enhanced Gaping Jaw fight that kicked off Nightreign’s latest round of live-service summer events. This one revolves around a third enemy, a giant, red, glowing moth called the Animus that only becomes vulnerable when it’s resurrecting its two insect counterparts. It was cool but a bit of a sleeper. We beat it on the second try.

Advertisement

Not everyone was so lucky, though. The Nightreign subreddit quickly started filling up with clips of players who got stuck on the fight with no way to progress. Two of the enemies lay motionless on the ground while the third disappears. Some players said they were eventually able to wait it out and get the scripted part of the fight back into motion, while others said they had to try to attack the red moth out of bounds to unfreeze the fight.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development team has already acknowledged the issue and is preparing a hotfix to go live tomorrow. “We have identified a bug in Elden Ring Nightreign that may occur during the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest fight, making Expeditions impossible to complete,” the official account posted on X on Thursday. “To address this issue, a partial temporary hotfix will be released tomorrow, July 4.”

Advertisement

Server maintenance will start at 4:00 p.m. ET, just in time for fans to get in some Independence Day barbecuing and fireworks before logging on to defeat more Nightlords. Sentient Pest completes the first trio of weekly rotating Everdark Sovereign boss fights, and it’s not yet clear when the next batch will drop, or if the game will continue cycling through these initial ones until they do.

A recent patch was pretty barebones but did include one nice new feature: actual item class descriptions. No more wondering if that big weapon you picked up is a great axe or colossal one. FromSoftware said it’s also planning to introduce a duos mode at some point in the future. We haven’t gotten an official roadmap for future free updates or DLC yet. I’m one trophy away from the platinum and excited to finally take a break, but all bets are off once more new content drops.

Advertisement

.