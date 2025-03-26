We May Know The New Mega Evolutions Coming To Pokémon Legends: Z-A

One of the big selling points of Pokémon Legends: Z-A is that the Switch RPG is bringing back Mega Evolutions. These are temporary transformations that only a handful of Pokémon get that alter their look and give them a major power boost. However, when Game Freak finally showed the game in action, it didn’t reveal any new forms it would add when Legends: Z-A launches later this year. A leak is circulating online that may have revealed all or most of the new Mega Evolutions, so if you’re interested in knowing what Pokémon could be getting a new form later this year, read on.

The leaks originate from 4chan and have since been shared by prominent leak accounts like Centro Leaks, so take them with a grain of salt. However, the list includes some Pokémon that would make sense to receive Mega Evolutions, including the starters from Legends: Z-A, and the original starters from X and Y who hail from the Kalos region, where the game is set. The list includes 25 Pokémon, but there will reportedly be 27 new Mega Evolutions across the whole game. So if this list is true, it’s not complete. Cross all your fingers and toes for Mega Raichu. It’s all I want. It’s all I need. The list of 25 is as follows:

Clefable

Dragonite

Starmie

Victreebel

Feraligatr

Meganium

Skarmory

Froslass

Chandelure

Emboar

Excadrill

Scrafty

Scolipede

Barbaracle

Chesnaught

Delphox

Dragalge

Floette

Greninja

Hawlucha

Pyroar

Zygarde

Drampa

Zeraora

Falinks

All of this could be nonsense because the Pokémon community is full of fake leaks. But hey, if we see Legends: Z-A in the coming months and any of these Pokémon are revealed to have Mega Evolutions, we’ll know what we’re working with.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A seems like a pretty big departure from both the mainline Pokémon games and Legends: Arceus. The entire game takes place within Lumiose City, seems to have done away with the open-world exploration of recent entries, and adds real-time elements to its turn-based battles.



