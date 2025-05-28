Next Pokémon Presents Is Announced For The End Of July

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company International have just announced the date for the next Pokémon Presents, due to be with us before the end of July.

Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo CC Share Subtitles Off

English Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

Set for July 22, the contents of the new Presents have yet to be detailed, but it’s extremely likely that a lot of it will be dedicated to Pokémon Legends Z-A, given we’ve just learned that it’s release date is to be October 16, and while digital pre-0rders are due to start as soon as June 5, physical edition pre-orders won’t begin until July 23—the day after the live-streamed video.

Advertisement

However, these occasional videos often include a lot of surprises too. Peculiar new products like Pokémon Sleep get announced, or they feature unexpected reveals of remakes of classic games. Could we finally be about to learn of a modern update for Black and White? It’s been four years since Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released, and we’re definitely due.

Advertisement

The other out-there possibility is that we get some hints about the next mainline entry. 2025 would usually have been the year we’d have seen the follow-up to Scarlet and Violet, given the three-yearly cycle Game Freak has followed for the last 15 years, but with Z-A set to release in the traditional fall slot, that’s clearly not happening. (The TCG is another giveaway, rumored to be releasing sets based on Mega Evolutions for next year, when a new generation of Pokémon would usually be added.) So could we finally hear word on what’s happening there? It’s not likely, but given this is the time we’d usually be gleefully splashing about in the reveals of brand new pocket monsters, it’d sure be nice.

Advertisement

Of course, not all Pokémon Presents deliver. The most recent, in February, was a very damp squib, with the exception of finally showing decent Z-A footage. The rest of the video was just incremental updates for existing products, without even a single weird new app. It’d be very disappointing if this happened again in July. Concerning, even, given the frenzy of fun new products we’ve enjoyed in recent years.

Just eight weeks to wait to find out.

.