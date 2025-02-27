Everything We Saw During The Pokémon Day Presents Showcase

It’s that time of year when Pokémon fans get to have an early Christmas. It’s Pokémon Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the launch of the original Pokemon Red and Green in Japan in 1996. Each year, The Pokémon Company puts on a livestream to talk about upcoming games, updates on current ones, and other projects within the franchise. Last year’s was a little lowkey because it was the first year in a while that Game Freak didn’t release a new RPG or DLC, but this year, the studio is releasing Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the second installment in the Legends subseries set in Kalos. That wasn’t the only announcement, although things were still pretty quiet. If you want to watch the full livestream, you can check that out below. If you just want the highlights, read on:

The Pokémon Company