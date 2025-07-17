New Tron: Ares Trailer Looks Good...Ah, Damn, I Forgot Jared Leto Is In It

The first official trailer for Tron: Ares is here, and it looks like a different but possibly very cool installment in Disney’s cult classic sci-fi franchise. Seeing Tron vehicles and characters enter the real world is neat and—Oh damn it, I totally forgot Jared Leto is, like, the main star of this new Tron movie.

First officially revealed back in 2024, Tron: Ares is a pseudo-sequel to 2010's Tron: Legacy, which was a sequel to 1982's groundbreaking Tron. This time around, unlike in the previous films, humans aren’t hopping into the digital world, but instead, programs and elements from “The Grid” are being manifested into reality. It’s a strange concept, but this new official trailer has sold me on it, at least aesthetically. Seeing Recognizers and Light Cycles in the real world is striking.

Here’s the new trailer from Disney:

Tron: Ares | Official Trailer

Everything is going great in this trailer until we reach the 40-second mark, when we’re reminded that Jared Leto is the film’s star. Earlier this year, at least nine women accused the actor and musician of sexual misconduct. Some of the women were allegedly minors at the time. Leto has denied the allegations. There have also been allegations that he is a cult leader. Overall, he just has big creep vibes. So seeing him in the new Tron movie sucks.

On the flipside, Nine Inch Nails is handling the music for the film, and the first song off the Tron: Ares soundtrack sounds awesome.

Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Official Lyric Video)

Again, what a shame Leto is involved in what seems to be a really cool soft reboot of the Tron series. Even Jeff Bridges is back for this one. Great! Now, let’s digitally cut out Leto and replace him with someone who isn’t a dirtbag.

Tron Ares hits theaters on October 10. Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

