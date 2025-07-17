Mortal Kombat II’s First Trailer Is Bloody, Cheesy, And Full of Johnny Cage

Mortal Kombat II, the second film in Warner Bros. live-action reboot of the fighting game adaptation, got its first trailer today, and I hope you like Johnny Cage, because it looks like he’s the star of the show this time. That’s not terribly surprising, I suppose, given Cage’s love of the spotlight. If nothing else, it looks like they’ve nailed that aspect of the character this time around with the help of The Boys actor Karl Urban, who is joining the cast for the sequel as the washed-up actor turned mortal kombatant.

The red-band trailer shows Johnny being recruited for the next tournament by Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee). Once there, he sees the stakes are very high because everyone else is super-powered and does super cool stunts and shit, and he’s just an actor who did those things in movies. So he says “fuck that,” but it looks like Raiden will bring him around by pointing out that the tournament will decide the fate of Earth.

Other newcomers joining the cast alongside Urban include Adeline Rudolph as Kitana and The Last of Us star Tati Gabrielle as Jade. Beyond the newbies, there are several returning characters from the 2021 film, including Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion. He ends the trailer with the character’s signature “get over here!” line and the crowd goes wild. Keep your popcorn in its bucket when the movie premieres on October 24, though. We can’t have more moviegoers thinking gamers can’t behave themselves in a theater setting after the whole Minecraft ”Chicken Jockey” craze.

Check out the very violent, NSFW trailer below:

Warner Bros.

Ultimately, the movie definitely looks like it carries on the first film’s attitude of violent camp, but it also looks like there’s at least more kombat this time around. The first movie had its share of martial arts fighting scenes, but they were spread out across a movie with a lot of talking.

