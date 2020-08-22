New Batman Game Is Called Gotham Knights, Out Next Year

Gif : DC / WB Games

Today during DC’s FanDome online event, Warner Bros. Montreal finally revealed Gotham Knights, the long-rumored and previously teased next big Batman game. It will be released next year.

After the apparent death of Batman, a group of heroes steps up to fill the hole left by the absence of Batman. The group of heroes is made up of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montreal. The studio’s last game was Batman: Arkham Origins, a prequel to the Rocksteady developed Batman: Arkham games.



In gameplay footage also released today, we see Batgirl facing off against Mr. Freeze and fighting off various thugs . The entire game can be played alone or in two-player co-op. Here’s how WB Games describes the game, which sounds a lot like some kind of games as a service setup.

In Gotham Knights, players can explore the open-world action of Gotham and patrol the dark streets of the city’s five distinct boroughs using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. As Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin progress, their distinctive gameplay skills will evolve, along with a growing arsenal of weaponry and gear.

Gotham Knights is coming out sometime in 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.