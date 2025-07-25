Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 5 Great Games We Can't Wait To Get Back To

We’ve hit peak summer and probably the biggest lull in the release calendar we’re going to get until the holiday. That doesn’t mean a lot of great stuff didn’t still come out this week. What it does mean is that we have time to highlight things that might not otherwise have gotten their due.

Advertisement

Two games you won’t see on this week’s roundup are the new Soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and the inventive space pirate heist shooter Wildgate. The first of those is surprisingly decent and you can read about it here. The second is a PVP shooter from ex-Blizzard devs that we’re still wrapping our heads around. Hopefully, we’ll have more on it next week. Another class-based PVP shooter? In this economy? Except this one lets you fly spaceships and steal artifacts.

I hope it can pull off the “Sea of Thieves in space” fantasy I’ve been imagining for it ever since Wildgate was first revealed last year. In the meantime, here are five other games we recommend you check out this weekend.