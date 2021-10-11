Monster Hunter Rise won’t include an option to transfer saves from Switch or play with folks on other platforms when it arrives on PC early next year, the series’ official Twitter account confirmed today.

“We’ve heard your requests for cross-save and cross-play for [Monster Hunter Rise and the upcoming Sunbreak expansion],” the announcement reads, “but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

Monster Hunter Rise first launched on Switch last March, providing a more traditional monster-hunting experience compared to 2018’s widely acclaimed Monster Hunter World. Its introduction of ridable canine companions and more fluid movement options made the game an immediate hit with longtime fans, but newcomers found difficulty acclimating to its convoluted controls and lack of in-game direction.

Like previous Monster Hunter installments, Rise is very much a game about constant progression. Every hunt is in service of gathering resources for weapons and armor that are, in turn, used to defeat bigger prey for resources to make even better equipment.

As such, dedicated players on Switch have spent the last six months developing badass hunters and expanding their armories. The fact that they won’t be able to carry that progress over to the PC version—which promises to be a much more beautiful, technically impressive experience than on Nintendo’s relatively underpowered hardware—is a huge bummer.

It should be pointed out that Monster Hunter: World also didn’t include cross-platform save transferring or cross-play, so at the very least Capcom is being consistently disappointing.

Monster Hunter Rise comes to PC on January 12, 2022 with support for 4K and ultrawide resolutions as well as uncapped framerates and high-resolution textures. Sunbreak, the game’s first major expansion, is planned to have a simultaneous release on Switch and PC sometime next summer. Just don’t expect to be switching between platforms for the foreseeable future.