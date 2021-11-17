Volition’s Chief Creative Officer Jim Boone has announced that the release of the long-rumored Saints Row reboot has been pushed back over quality concerns.



The less-silly Saints Row was scheduled for release on February 25, 2022—a month already packed with games. It will now be released on August 23, 2022.



In an official statement, Boone explained why the open-world game is being pushed back:

Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.



In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive.



However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft.



As mentioned when we announced Saints Row in August, this will be the biggest and best Saints Row game ever and, in order to achieve our goal, we’ve settled upon a generous, yet essential amount of time to realise our ambitions.



Rest assured, there will not be any changes to the story or the characters or anything that we’ve lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you.



Over the past two years, all corners of the entertainment industry have been affected/impacted in one way or another. As gamers ourselves, we know what it feels like to have something delayed which you’ve been looking forward to; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will have been worth the wait. It’s our absolute priority to get this right.



The original Saints Row was released in 2006 and spawned three sequels with the most recent, Saints Row IV, being released in 2013.



The new Saints Row was officially revealed in August 2021 and is set among rival gang factions in Santo Ileso, a fictional city in the American Southwest.