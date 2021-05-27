Dying Light 2 Gets A December Release Date

Don’t not be human, people. Image : Techland

The eagerly and often angrily-awaited sequel to Techland’s 2015 survival horror action-adventure game finally has a concrete release date. The gates to humankind’s final stronghold swing wide on December 7 when Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives on PlayStations, Xboxes, and PC.



Announced at E3 2018 and delayed indefinitely early last year, Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years following the events of the first game in the City, a massive urban open-world setting somewhere in Europe, where humanity is making its last stand against the infected hordes. Expect lots of parkour-based travel through a world that changes drastically between day and light. You can check out the first gameplay trailer here:



The release date was revealed during today’s first episode of Dying 2 Know, an in-game web series that delves into the world of Dying Light 2. More information, including how to preorder the game’s various special editions, can be found on its official website.