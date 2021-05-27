Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

Dying Light 2 Gets A December Release Date

fahey
Mike Fahey
Don’t not be human, people.
Image: Techland

The eagerly and often angrily-awaited sequel to Techland’s 2015 survival horror action-adventure game finally has a concrete release date. The gates to humankind’s final stronghold swing wide on December 7 when Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives on PlayStations, Xboxes, and PC.

Announced at E3 2018 and delayed indefinitely early last year, Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years following the events of the first game in the City, a massive urban open-world setting somewhere in Europe, where humanity is making its last stand against the infected hordes. Expect lots of parkour-based travel through a world that changes drastically between day and light. You can check out the first gameplay trailer here:

The release date was revealed during today’s first episode of Dying 2 Know, an in-game web series that delves into the world of Dying Light 2. More information, including how to preorder the game’s various special editions, can be found on its official website.

DISCUSSION

mortal-dictata
Mortal Dictata

Should’ve released it on the longest day of the year, then it would be dying light from then on for the next six months and they could theme DLC releases around that.