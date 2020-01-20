Another Big Game, Dying Light 2, Has Been Delayed

Dying Light 2 has been delayed until...sometime in the future. Originally planned for a Spring 2020 release the game now has no release date. It is yet another big game that has been delayed in recent weeks.

In a letter announcing the delay, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka explained the game needed more development time and that they would have more info in the coming months.

Dying Light 2 joins a growing list of games that have been delayed recently which includes the Final Fantasy 7 remake, The Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077. Odds are high that this isn’t the last big game to see a delay.

