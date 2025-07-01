Monster Hunter Wilds' Superman Dive Is Your Best Defensive Technique, If You Use It Correctly

Monster Hunter Wilds has a plethora of different combat and movement options to help during your hunts. Fans of previous entries are surely familiar with the benefits of using a dive, colloquially known as the “Superman dive,” during combat. Anyone new to the series might be left confused about how the technique works.

I can’t deny that I’ve accidentally dived when I meant to roll while playing through the campaign quest line. I’ve also seen my fair share of online hunters who have mistimed their usage and taken an attack head-on. Although this movement looks absurd and isn’t explained well, mastering it is essential for dodging some enemy attacks. Let’s go over how diving works and some tips to make the most of it.

Diving 101

Diving is an evading technique that functions similarly to rolling. Lengthened invulnerability time as well as a more generous recovery time are some of its key differences. To use the Superman Dive, you need to press X (PlayStation)/A (Xbox) while running away from a large monster you’re fighting. Weapons need to be sheathed as well, but that’s covered once you start running.

There are some pretty important conditions to mull over. Diving doesn’t work when roaming around, so you’ll only roll if you press the Evade button. By default, it will also only work when you evade in a direction away from an enemy. Trying to dive towards a monster will result in a roll instead. The one way to change this is by equipping the Leap of Faith skill. Having this in your build will let you dive towards a monster and extend the diving distance as well.

If you’re looking to disable the Superman Dive, I’m sorry to say that’s not possible. Diving is a very handy option for avoiding attacks, and is likely to become even more relevant as formidable enemies are added in the future. Your best bet is to be conscious about letting go of the run button (R1/RB) before using the Evade button.

How and when to best use Dive

As mentioned before, a notable aspect of Diving is how long you’ll be immune to damage. Unlike rolling and its small invulnerability window, you’re practically invincible until your hunter stands up, which amounts to nearly three seconds. It’s the perfect evasion maneuver for the likes of Arkveld’s long-reaching attacks or Mizutsune’s potential one-hit KO tail slams. The distance you cover will also be more than you’d get with a roll. I know it looks ridiculous, but it cannot be overstated just how helpful diving is.

Once you’re more used to pulling it off, you might want to try the Leap of Faith skill. Being able to dive towards an attack may not sound appealing, but this skill is helpful for any quick-moving enemies whose repositioning can turn a potential Dive into a roll. The increased movement will also improve your chances of avoiding attacks.

Diving’s one drawback is the lengthy recovery animation. You won’t be able to perform any other action until your hunter stands back up. That makes you an easy target if a monster is midway through a combo. I’ve felt awesome when diving away from Arkveld’s chain wings, only to be left open as it reared up for another go. Study certain monsters combo their attacks; Sometimes it’s better to spam or dodge with rolls so that you have the time to react to anything coming your way.

Even if you don’t use it often, knowing the best moment to dive can be the difference between staying alive and wasting a cart. It won’t be as useful against the large area attacks of Zoh Shia or Jin Dahaad, but you should master it nonetheless.

