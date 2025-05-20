How To Take Down The Powerful Mizutsune In Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds’ first title update introduced a lot of new content, but a standout addition is Mizutsune. This serpentine behemoth is a one-of-a-kind threat packed with unique mechanics and an aggressive attitude. The Tempered version takes it to another level and is considered by many to be stronger than anything encountered in the campaign or after. No matter which variant you’re having trouble with, we can help you beat this frothy threat.

The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom

The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom CC Share Subtitles Off

English The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom

How to find Mizutsune

You’ll first take on a Mizutsune in the “Spirit in the Moonlight” side mission. The only requirements are being at Hunter Rank 21 and having already completed the “Fishing: Life, In Microcosm” side mission for Kanya. Once you’ve hunted the monster down one time, it will start spawning in both the Scarlet Forest and Ruins of Wyveria.

Advertisement

Tempered Mizutsune can spawn in these same areas, albeit only once you’ve leveled up more and at least reached chapter six of the main quest line. I can say from personal experience that the Tempered version spawned more often during a Fallow season or an Inclemency. Feel free to use the Rest function a couple of times to make it show up.

Advertisement

Dealing with Mizutsune’s bubbles

Advertisement

Mizutsune’s most distinctive aspect are its bubbles, which are dispersed during many of its attacks. Getting hit by most of these will inflict you with the unique Bubbleblight ailment. This ailment is split into a minor and a major stage. Minor Bubbleblight isn’t too bad, as it’s a buff that enhances your evasion. Getting hit with another bubble will change it to the more frustrating Major Bubbleblight, which causes you to slip while running and be sent farther away by large attacks or explosions.

A Nulberry is unfortunately not able to cure this status ailment, although they’re still worth bringing since Mizutsune can additionally inflict both Waterblight and Fireblight. The quickest way to cure Bubbleblight is to use a Cleanser. Alternatively, if you have fought this monster before and are just farming, equipping Mizutsune-forged armor is a big help. Its Bubbly Dance skill will prevent Major Bubbleblight so that you can focus more on dealing damage. If you don’t have the armor or run out of Cleanser, your next best bet is waiting 30 seconds for it to disappear.

Advertisement

Some bubbles apply different effects, which makes things more complicated. Thankfully, they’re color-coded; however, you’ll still need to be quick on your feet when they’re coming right at you. Here are the different-colored bubbles and what they do:

Clear: Deals damage and inflicts Bubbleblight

Green: Provides healing and inflicts Bubbleblight

Red: Provides a temporary attack boost and inflicts Bubbleblight

Fiery Blue: Deals damage and inflicts Fireblight

Trying to dodge these bubbles isn’t always the best use of your time. Both Slinger ammo and attacks from your weapon can pop them, although slower melee weapons can require precise timing. Using ranged weapons like Heavy or Light Bowguns is a lot more convenient.

Advertisement

Mizutsune’s weaknesses

Advertisement

Mizutsune is a highly mobile monster that can hit hard and use its water-based attacks to trigger a variety of status ailments. Start your hunts with the following weaknesses in mind because you’ll want to take advantage of them:

Elemental Weaknesses: Thunder, Dragon

Weapon Type Weaknesses: Cut, Blunt

Breakable Parts: Head x2, Claws x2, Tail (can also be severed), Dorsal Fin

Weak Point: Mouth

Susceptible Status Ailments: Blastblight, Exhaust, Paralysis, Poison, Sleep, Stun

Advertisement

How to defeat Mizutsune

Advertisement

Even though you can tackle this thing as early as Hunter Rank 21, I suggest holding off for a bit. Mizutsune dishes out massive damage that can be mitigated with better armor and weapons. Wait until you’ve finished chapter five and can farm Gore Magala hunts. Weapons crafted from Gore Magala parts dish out Dragon element damage, while its armor offers great Water resistance. These are huge advantages to have when fighting this creature.

Any weapon type can work, but slower ones will feel extra cumbersome against Mizutsune. Between the erratic movements and seemingly endless bubbles, it’s convenient to have quicker weapons like Dual Blades or Sword and Shield. Their multi-hitting nature will help with applying elemental damage as well. I advise pinning it down using traps and different ailments if you’re still having trouble landing hits.

Advertisement

You should also watch out for its Waterblight-inflicting jet stream attacks. Mizutsune has a handful of moves that involve vertical or horizontal sweeping water beams. Thankfully, they’re easily telegraphed and have small hitboxes. Make sure to exploit Mizutsune’s long recovery periods after using these attacks.

Mizutsune’s long-reaching tail attacks are another notable characteristic. The most deadly of these are the tail slams, which come out fast and can take out all of your health if your defense is low. There is a backflip variant to hit anyone behind and another where it twists its body in the air to slam those in front. I’ve seen the latter countered with an Offset Attack, but dodging it is the less risky solution.

Advertisement

Read More: How To Use Every Offset Attack In Monster Hunter Wilds

All of the above is amplified when the monster enters its unique enraged state. Breaking its head will enable it to transition into a powered-up mode akin to Soulseer Mizutsune from prior entries, complete with blue fire flaring from its left eye. Mizutsune will start shooting fire-covered bubbles in addition to using attacks more rapidly and aggressively when this state is triggered. While you can try to avoid this by not breaking the head, the trade-off is that you’ll be inflicting less damage. The one positive to this enraged state is that it will tire quicker and eventually become exhausted. That’s your cue to start dealing as much damage as possible.

Advertisement

Don’t feel bad if these hunts leave you frustrated. There is a lot to keep track of with little time for reaction. Tempered Mizutsune is even more challenging and might just be the toughest fight in Monster Hunter Wilds yet. Still, everything we’ve mentioned will apply all the same. Memorizing which animations initiate which attacks will go a long way. Otherwise, bring your best gear, outfit them with appropriate decorations, and carry the Armorcharm and Powercharm items for good measure.

Mizutsune’s drops

Advertisement

Nothing makes a tough fight feel worth it more than some good loot. Flipping through the monster’s Detailed Info tabs will break down all the various drop rates for the end of a hunt, destroyed wounds, and body part carvings. It’s a lot to take in, but worth perusing to narrow down what parts you need. I’ve provided a simple list of the attainable Mizutsune materials below that’s sorted by the overall drop frequency, with the most common parts at the top.

Mizutsune Fin+ (100% chance for breaking the Head or Dorsal Fin)

Mizutsune Claw+ (100% chance for breaking either Claw)

Mizutsune Purplefur+ (100% chance for breaking the Tail)

Mizutsune Tail

Mizutsune Scale+

Bubblefoam+

Mizutsune Certificate S

Mizutsune Water Orb

The community’s pleas for harder hunts certainly seem to have been heard. With the addition of Arch-Tempered monsters on the horizon, I can imagine these are only going to get tougher.

Advertisement

.