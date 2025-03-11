How To Make Sense Of Your Skills In Monster Hunter Wilds

At the forefront of any build are Equipment Skills, which in this game have been split into Weapon Skills and Armor Skills. The former can be obtained through the weapon you’re carrying, while the latter are dependent on your armor pieces. Every weapon and piece of armor you craft will have one or two unique skills attached to them.

These will initially only be available at level 1. You can enhance these skills to higher levels by upgrading your equipment or having multiple pieces with the same skill. For example, equipping three armor pieces that each have Counterstrike level 1 will give you the Level 3 version. This is easy to do with armor since you can equip five pieces at a time. You’ll have more options to increase both your Armor Skills and Weapon Skills with Talismans and Decorations.