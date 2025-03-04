Fix Monster Hunter Wilds' Greediest Microtransaction And More With These Five Great Mods

Monster Hunter Wilds has already sold over 8 million copies, making it the fastest-selling in the action-RPG franchise’s history. Many of those players are on PC, which means their eligible to take advantage of dozens of player-made mods to alter and even improve the game’s overall experience, including bypassing Capcom’s annoying character and Palico edit vouchers which cost $2.33 each. Here are some of the most popular mods Monster Hunter Wilds players are downloading.

The Unlimited character and Palico edits mod by Ridog8 lets players change the aforementioned appearances as often as they wish. Normally you can only edit a handful of features without paying for Capcom’s character creator vouchers. The mod lets you do the works without spending a dime. It’ll still use up any vouchers you already have as normal, but won’t gate you from continuing to tinker after you’ve run out.

Nothing you kill in Monster Hunter Wilds tells you how much health it has or how close it is to dying. In particularly long hunts that can be annoying, as you try to figure out if you should go back to camp and restock or keep chipping away with the end almost in sight. This health bar mod by GreenComfyTea addresses that. There’s also a full stats overlay mod as well as a toggle for quickly turning the entire HUD UI off and on.

Monster Hunter Wilds doesn’t have traditional spiders, but it does have Lala Barina and Nerscylla, large bosses with lots of arachnid-like legs. The Temnophobia Mode mod by TeaSharkLad takes care of that for people with spider fears, by turning them into giant slimes instead.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ inventory system is also a mess; one made worse by the fact that you’re constantly encouraged to pick up resources throughout he world, so you quickly run out for room. The skip pouch replacement prompt mod by PeaslyWellbott lets you bypass a pop-up warning about your inventory being full and just automatically sends all of the overflow back to your camp. I have a feeling Capcom will add this in a future update as well.

Monster Hunter Wilds has some well-established optimization issues on PC, but even when everything is working correctly it can still look washed out and grey. The Wilds rehydrated mod by ISpectre23 teaks a handful of shader settings to “restore clarity, depth, and color balance” to the game’s impressive open areas. There are a couple of other reshader mods promising more subtle glow-ups as well.

