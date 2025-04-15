These Monster Hunter Wilds 'Charms' Are A Little Tricky To Get, But They're So Worth It

Although Monster Hunter Wilds has a ton of new features and mechanics, you’ll still use the same iconic weapons to take down monsters and craft cool-looking armor. The always-helpful Armorcharm and Powercharm have also returned, but they’re easy to miss this time around. You’ll want to get these as soon as possible to have that extra edge for tough hunts.

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

How to Get Armorcharm

Unlike previous games, both of these items are earned as quest rewards instead of as products to buy from a merchant. What’s tricky is that they’re earned from side quests that won’t be available until you unlock High Rank. You can get the Armorcharm first by completing the “Secure Wounded Hollow” optional quest from Cobb in the Suja location. He’ll either be at your tent or right next to it with Gemma.

Advertisement

This quest involves hunting two Hirabami monsters inside the Wounded Hollow area. Bringing a ranged weapon like the Bowguns will serve you well in hitting these typically flying monsters. Having something that can trigger an offset attack can also be useful for occasionally knocking it down to the ground. The two most important things I recommend doing are taking advantage of their elemental weaknesses (Fire and Thunder) and using the levers on the sides of the arena to trigger a large fence that divides the area in half. With the right timing, this can separate the monsters for a little bit and let you focus on them one at a time.

Advertisement

Return to Suja and talk to Cobb once you’re done looting the Hirabami. He’ll give you the Armorcharm, which will go into your item box. If you completed this quest before Title Update 1 and encountered a glitch where you didn’t receive the item, you can properly earn it by finishing any Arena Quest at the Grand Hub.

Advertisement

How to Get Powercharm

Your chance to get the Powercharm will come a little bit later. You’ll need to have completed the quest mentioned above and raised your hunter rank further. The Powercharm is available as a reward for completing the “As Gatekeeper” quest from Rex in Suja. He’ll be in the same areas that Cobb patrols.

Advertisement

This is another hunt involving two monsters in Wounded Hollow. But this time, it’s against two Ajarakan. These things can be super aggressive and might be easier if you team up with another player for a multiplayer hunt. Aside from bringing something that can inflict Water Element damage, separating them with the large fence is still a must. Between their huge attacks and power-up state, taking on both at the same time is a recipe for disaster. Consider bringing a weapon you can guard with to ease up on the constant dodging and potentially trigger a power clash.

Return to Rex once you’re finished to receive the Powercharm. Just like its armor counterpart, this will go straight into your item box. Another similarity is that on the off chance that a glitch prevented you from unlocking it, finishing any Arena quest will give it to you.

Advertisement

How to Use the Armorcharm and Powercharm

Advertisement

Although every talisman in this game is called a charm and the terms can be used interchangeably, the Armorcharm and Powercharm, somehow, are not considered charms. These aren’t even equipment per se–they’re just items with a unique activation method. As long as they’re in your Item Pouch, the Armorcharm and Powercharm will respectively provide +12 defense and +6 attack. They don’t have any special icons, so it could be easy to skip over them while trying to find them. Thankfully, they’re listed on the first page of your item box alongside most of your healing items.

Losing out on one or two spots in your pouch is a small price to pay for some additional buffs. I recommend using these as general stat increases or to cover any potential weak points with your equipped skills.

Advertisement



Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.