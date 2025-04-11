How To Use Every Offset Attack In Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds introduces a lot of new mechanics to help you halt the momentum of the beasts you’re hunting. While the easiest way to topple them over is attacking their flashing red wounds, another option is parrying them with Offset Attacks. Mastering these can be a tough challenge, but it looks awesome, and you’re sure to enjoy the chance of doing more damage.

What are Offset Attacks?

As you might be able to surmise from the name, Offset Attacks are a brand-new type of parry/counterattack. Successfully landing one will briefly knock the monster down and leave it open for some free hits. Although they won’t be down that long, this is a useful way to stop a rampaging monster or bring a flying one down to your level. The giant clashing sparks add a nice cinematic flair too.

How to perform every Offset Attack

Of the fourteen weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, only six are capable of performing a unique Offset Attack. Each varies in terms of how much prep work is needed to set it up, but they’re all built off the same foundation. They function similarly to Mounting and Power Clashes in that you have to keep using these attacks before the unique interaction is triggered. Additionally, once you have triggered an Offset Attack, the monsters will gain a resistance that will make it increasingly harder to do it again. It’s uncommon to see these used more than twice for most hunts.

Each Offset Attack requires a different setup, and some are more difficult in timing than others. The important thing to remember is that the offset attack has to make contact with a monster’s physical attack to work. It won’t work against projectiles or any sort of energy blasts. Here is how to perform every offset attack with each weapon:

Great Sword: This is arguably one of the easiest ones since it can be charged. All you need to do is hold down both attack buttons and release them so that the slash meets the enemy’s attack. Depending on your console, it will be Triangle+Circle or Y+B. Additionally, this is one of two weapons that can perform a follow-up attack by pressing Triangle/Y.

This is arguably one of the easiest ones since it can be charged. All you need to do is hold down both attack buttons and release them so that the slash meets the enemy’s attack. Depending on your console, it will be Triangle+Circle or Y+B. Additionally, this is one of two weapons that can perform a follow-up attack by pressing Triangle/Y. Hammer: Timing might be the hardest here. This Offset Attack can be performed with two variations of the Hammer’s Upswing. The first is at the end of its basic combo chain, which means pressing Triangle/Y three times. The second requires you to enter the Spinning Bludgeon state with Triangle+Circle/Y+B and then press Triangle/Y with the third spin.

Timing might be the hardest here. This Offset Attack can be performed with two variations of the Hammer's Upswing. The first is at the end of its basic combo chain, which means pressing Triangle/Y three times. The second requires you to enter the Spinning Bludgeon state with Triangle+Circle/Y+B and then press Triangle/Y with the third spin.

Hunting Horn: Expect the most set-up here. You’ll need to perform the Offset Melody that only becomes available after stocking up four specific notes. Those on PS5 need to press Triangle+Circle, Circle, Triangle+Circle, Triangle, and then perform the melody with Triangle+Circle+R2. Those on Xbox need to press Y+B, B, Y+B, Y, and then Y+B+RT.

Expect the most set-up here. You'll need to perform the Offset Melody that only becomes available after stocking up four specific notes. Those on PS5 need to press Triangle+Circle, Circle, Triangle+Circle, Triangle, and then perform the melody with Triangle+Circle+R2. Those on Xbox need to press Y+B, B, Y+B, Y, and then Y+B+RT.

Switch Axe: This weapon’s Offset Attack functions similarly to the Great Sword’s, only you don’t have the benefit of charging. Simply press Triangle+Circle or Y+B while in Axe mode. You can then follow up the Offset Attack by pressing either button for a Heavy Slam or R2/RT for a Morph Slash into Sword mode.

Use Offset Attacks in tandem with the many other mechanics of Monster Hunter Wilds, and you’ll dominate whatever comes your way. It’s also possible to factor them into your build since armor skills like Doshaguma’s Might can provide buffs after a successful Offset Attack.

