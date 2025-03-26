Be The Most Stylish Hunter In The Desert By Changing Your Appearance In Monster Hunter Wilds

I’ve heard tales of people willingly and happily spending an hour or two—sometimes even three or more—in a game’s character creator. Folks craft celebrity lookalikes, themselves, and their ideal vision of the perfect hero. Personally, I’m in and out in five minutes, ready to play. But what happens if you speed through that process with your character and then find it’s subpar in gameplay? Fortunately, Monster Hunter Wilds won’t shoulder you with buyer’s remorse given its various settings for tweaking your character’s style.

How to change your character’s appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

While it’s true and helpful that swapping out armor pieces will alter your appearance, sometimes you’re just plain unhappy with your handcrafted character’s overall facial features or body type. You want a new hairstyle, a different eye color, or the most enormous, bushiest beard you can find. As a beard aficionado, I understand completely.

Like past entries in the long-running franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds enjoys drip-feeding you mechanics and features as you progress. Upon defeating the Chatacabra—an oversized armored toad with an attitude—you’ll inevitably return to camp, meeting up with the rest of your squadron after your first hunt. Once there, follow along with the initial guidance, which tasks you with speaking with your compatriots.

After the meeting, return to your tent. There, you can rest, play with your Palico, alter your equipment, and change your appearance. You can visit the camp anytime and modify your character’s appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds as often or as little as you like!

What can you change in the camp menu?

Let’s focus on your character, though it should be noted that you can customize your Palico anytime you want, too. Once you’re in the change appearance menu in your tent, you can alter:

Hair

Eyebrows

Eye Color

Mouth

Facial Hair

Makeup / Face Paint

Voice

Bearing

Clothing

Underclothing

You can also transmog and hide equipment

You’ll find the equipment appearance menu below the change appearance option. Here, you can choose whether to hide your helmet, should you wish to let your luscious locks of love flow freely while out on a hunt. Alternatively, this menu also acts as the game’s transmog system. It’s all purely cosmetic and above board, don’t worry.

You can overwrite any piece of armor in the game, including your Head, Chest, Arms, Waist, Legs, Underclothing, and Pendants, to craft that ultimate fashionable hunter.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs, offering a rather indulgent transmog and customization suite, allowing chic players a chance to play dress-up out in the wastelands!