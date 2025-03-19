Monster Hunter Wilds' Confusing Co-Op Settings, Explained

Multiplayer is one of the staples of Monster Hunter. It’s a far different game when playing alone, and the game doesn’t make it terribly easy to understand the nuances of its co-op system. So let’s go through the (unfortunately) convoluted “friend” system in Wilds so you don’t have to suffer wandering alone.

How to add friends to your game in Monster Hunter Wilds

First, open up your menu and navigate to the fourth section, called “Communication.” Selecting Invite a Friend will open your friends list (Steam friends, PSN friends, etc.) so that’s the first way to add friends, but it will only get them in your party. Monster Hunter has a separate friends list within the game you’ll want to pay attention to.

If you want to add someone to your friends list within Monster Hunter, you’ll need their Hunter ID, which can be found on the loading screen just below your character’s name. It can also be found in the Communication tab by opening Member List, which lists the Hunter ID for everyone in your current Lobby.

To search for someone’s Hunter ID online and send them a friend request, go to Communication > Member List > then go to the final column on the right, labeled “Hunter ID Search.” Enter your friend’s Hunter ID (IMPORTANT: Hunter ID’s are case sensitive and they use both letters and numbers, so be sure to check every B and 8, and make sure you enter it precisely as it is shown). This will reveal their profile, at which point a small menu will pop up. You can look at their profile, their armor, follow them, add them as a friend, and then invite them to a Link Party.

Once you’ve added them as friends, you can check the Member List tab labeled “Hunter Friends” to quickly add them to your party or check up on their progress (and sweet, sweet armor).

How to add friends to your Link Party in Monster Hunter Wilds

To add someone to a Link Party, you’ll need to select Link Party in the communication tab, then pick Invite To Link Party. Once that tab is open, click the magnifying glass in the upper right corner to search for the player’s specific Hunter ID.

The same trick works if they are in your lobby, or if you are already friends with them (without the extra steps listed above), so make sure to become friends / follow people you plan to play with frequently.

Now that you have the means to group up, get out there and hunt some monsters. After all, a hunter must hunt.



