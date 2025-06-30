These Hidden Button Shortcuts Make Monster Hunter Wilds A Lot More Convenient

The core gameplay loop of Monster Hunter Wilds might be simple, but you can’t say the same about the many layers of mechanics. Everything feels slower when you’re fumbling around menus. The good news is that there are quite a few button shortcuts to help you save time during a hunt.

Unfortunately, a lot of players still don’t know about these functions or have only accidentally triggered them. Some are quickly mentioned and then promptly forgotten due to how many tutorial messages there are, while others aren’t properly explained to begin with. We’re trying to make up for that by compiling some of the most helpful shortcuts that every player should know. Read on—you’re about to learn something.

You can skip the end of hunt cutscenes

Completing a hunt will always end with a fixed-camera cutscene of the monster dying or falling asleep while getting captured. It’s a satisfying sight after a tough fight, but they’re not always ideal for carving parts from a monster or gathering materials from the environment.

Imagine my surprise when I realized that you can skip the hunt ending cutscene by pressing the touchpad on PlayStation 5 or the View Button on Xbox Series X/S. I’m sure some already know this, but I discovered it completely by accident and have used it ever since. No more worrying about reaching a Mizutsune’s severed tail in time anymore!

Carving can be done in just one button press

On a related note, there is a simple shortcut you can use when carving or gathering from sources that yield multiple materials. Whether it’s a Bone Pile or a monster’s body, pressing Circle/B will have your hunter lean over to get an item.

You don’t have to keep monotonously pressing the button for this interaction. Keep holding down the gather button to make your hunter continue collecting until there is nothing left. You’re not saving much time, but it feels better than pressing the button three to four times.

Slingers can still be shot with weapons

Your slinger is one of the most useful tools in Monster Hunter Wilds, allowing you to interact with the environment and attack enemies with different types of ammo. One problem with this is that controls get switched around once your weapons are equipped. That’s not to say you can’t use both!

If you hold down L1 while holding a weapon, you can push in the left stick to shoot your slinger. The one drawback is that heavy ammo, such as Heavy Slicing Pods, can’t be used with most weapons equipped. Only the Sword and Shield can freely use any Slinger ammo type.

There is a separate Slinger item bar

Next up, you guessed it, is another shortcut for your Slinger. This one also goes hand-in-hand with the previous shortcut. Since all the craftable Slinger ammo takes spots in your inventory, you might think that you can only equip them from that menu. Fortunately, there is a more practical option.

While holding down L1/LB, you can press L2/LT to bring up an item bar list limited to Slinger-related items from your inventory. I’ve found this to be a huge time-saver in contrast to swiping through everything I’m carrying. I do want to emphasize that it will only include items from your inventory. Any you pick up from the environment or off of monsters will not be included in this tiny item bar.

You can gather some resources without looking at them

Each area in the game is home to numerous materials. Gathering these are vital for crafting new items, forging new gear, and even finding rare items to trade for. None of that changes how tedious or occasionally inconvenient the process can be. Thankfully, there is a feature mentioned early on that could be a big help.

Holding down L2/LT will bring up a list on the left side of the screen of interactable items within your slinger’s range. You’ll then be able to do the following:

Pressing up or down on the d-pad will cycle through this list

Pressing left or right on the d-pad will cycle through this list and point your camera towards it. I’ve enjoyed using this to find anything that’s difficult to see in the terrain

Pressing Circle/B will let you immediately gather the highlighted item with your slinger, if possible

Your secondary mantle has a quick-select

Monster Hunter Wilds has more controls than your controller has buttons. While the radial menus are a great solution, especially with how customizable they are, it can still feel a bit cumbersome to fumble through menus for your secondary mantle. Thankfully, there is a quick-select option.

The trick to quickly select your secondary Mantle is to hold L1/LB and then press R2/RT. Your hunter will immediately equip it, even when a weapon is equipped. Using this shortcut again will have them remove the mantle. This is useful if you’re in danger from the Corrupted Mantle’s initial health debuff or simply want to take it off once the effects are done. I think we can all agree that covering your stylish armor with a big poncho isn’t the best.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.