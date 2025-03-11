How Long To Beat Monster Hunter Wilds Is Entirely The Wrong Question

The launch of a brand-new Monster Hunter is always a chance to dive into a fantastical world, with exciting characters and gameplay mechanics. But it also leaves plenty of questions. For example, how long does it take to finish Monster Hunter Wilds? Well, it’s something of a trick question, as the story mode is more of a prologue or tutorial for the grind to come!

How long does it take to beat Monster Hunter Wilds?

If you’re the type to rush through a game’s story—and in the case of Monster Hunter, I don’t blame you one bit—then you can finish Wilds in approximately 20 to 30 hours, give or take. That was easy, eh? The whole campaign is split into two parts, each taking 12 to 15 hours to tackle. But again, that’s just the story! It’s just the opening flourish of the game! There’s still a whole expansive world to explore, monsters to hunt, crafting and upgrades to explore, side quests and challenges to tackle, and of course, the ever-present grind the series is known for.

Then, of course, there are achievements to consider. If you wish to 100 percent the game and show off a shiny Platinum trophy, expect to spend between 60 to 80 hours to tackle everything Monster Hunter Wilds offers.

What about top-level ranking tiers?

Once you complete the main story path of the game, you’ll unlock access to High Rank monsters and zones. Here, you can craft some of the game’s most potent weapons and armor sets, allowing you to contend with the more formidable beasts in the desert.

That’s cool and all, but what about Master Rank? In Monster Hunter World and Rise, Master Rank offered additional challenges that made the game even more of a grind, more difficult to master, but offered players the opportunity to show off their hunting prowess. Currently, Master Rank isn’t available in Monster Hunter Wilds, but we won’t say ‘never.’ This top-tier rank didn’t release in the past two titles until post-launch expansions hit the scene. Therefore, we suspect Wilds will follow the same path!

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you’ve already finished the game, maybe it’s time to jump into Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, since we’ll be waiting until—at the very least—late this year or mid-2026 for an expansion.

