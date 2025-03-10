What You Need To Know About Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

The Suikoden series may not have the mainstream appeal of a franchise like Final Fantasy, but its first two entries have long been considered some of the best RPG games of all time by genre aficionados. Now, with the release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, both returning fans and first-time players can finally experience these ‘90s classics on modern consoles. Here’s what to expect.

What’s new in Suikoden I & II HD Remaster?

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster features both the first and second games in the Suikoden series, without any major changes to their core gameplay. However, they’ve both received a nice new coat of paint and a handful of quality-of-life features that modernize the experiences. Here’s the biggest stuff to know:

The UI has been updated and is much cleaner.

Spell effects have been remade in HD to look considerably better.

Sound effects have been improved across the board, and some brand-new environmental sounds have been added.

There’s now an option to increase battle speed, which can obviously make any grinding a much less tedious affair.

Auto-save functionality has been added.

How long is Suikoden I & II HD Remaster?

The first Suikoden is a relatively short RPG that comes in at about 20 hours for its main campaign. If you want to complete it fully, however, you can anticipate spending upwards of 30 hours.

Suikoden II, meanwhile, is a lengthier adventure overall. It can take players between 30 and 50 hours—again, depending on whether you’re merely aiming to see the credits roll, or plan to find and do everything.

Of course, given that both games have speed boosts available now, you can technically see them through much more quickly if you wish.

What platforms is Suikoden I & II HD Remaster on?

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Given these are lengthy role-playing games with a lot of battling, they make for great portable experiences. Playing this collection on a Nintendo Switch or a PlayStation Portal ensures you can grind some levels on the go—or when you’re laid up in bed at night. Whatever floats your boat!

Regardless of where you play Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, you’re getting two incredible classic RPGs that every genre fan should enjoy. So just soak it all in and then join the rest of us in wondering why the hell we aren’t getting a new Suikoden game every few years.

