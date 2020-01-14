Square Enix Delays Final Fantasy VII Remake And Avengers

Final Fantasy VII Remake is delayed from March 3 to April 10 while the upcoming Avengers game is bumped from May to September , publisher Square Enix said this morning.



In a statement, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase said that game’s delay was for “extra polish.” The heads of Avengers development studio Crystal Dynamics said something similar: “To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

D elay season has begun. Please look forward to whatever delays are next.