Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

New PS5 Feature Will Limit Performance In Some Games To Save Power

This new option could help you save a little money on your electricity bill

playstation
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled New PS5 Feature Will Limit Performance In Some Games To Save Power
Image: Sony / Kotaku

Sony has announced that a new beta firmware update for the PlayStation 5 will begin rolling out to select users starting this week. One noteworthy aspect of this update is that it will include a feature that lets you cut back on your PS5's power consumption while playing games, though doing so will come at a hit to performance.

Suggested Reading

Ironmouse Ignites Vtuber Exodus After Accusing Agency Of Failing To Pay $515,000 Owed To Charity
It Took Me 10 Minutes To Hit A Paywall In The New Free-To-Play Pokémon Puzzle Game
Persona 5: The Phantom X Holds Stream To Address Player Criticism, Just Makes Everyone Madder
This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Ironmouse Ignites Vtuber Exodus After Accusing Agency Of Failing To Pay $515,000 Owed To Charity
It Took Me 10 Minutes To Hit A Paywall In The New Free-To-Play Pokémon Puzzle Game
Persona 5: The Phantom X Holds Stream To Address Player Criticism, Just Makes Everyone Madder
This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On July 23, Sony outlined a new PS5 console update that will begin rolling out to a limited number of users tomorrow. Users will be notified of their involvement via email and can opt in or out of the beta. One big feature being added in the update is the ability to have your PS5 controller sync up to multiple devices and switch between them quickly, no resyncing needed. It’s a nifty feature present on current-gen Xbox controllers and will make it easy to use your PS5 gamepad wirelessly on both your PC and console. But the more interesting news is an upcoming PS5 feature Sony is calling “Power Saver.”

Advertisement

Related Content

9 Things We Just Learned About Sony’s Big Playstation Plans
Sony Explains Why The PS Portal Ain’t The Vita 2

Related Content

9 Things We Just Learned About Sony’s Big Playstation Plans
Sony Explains Why The PS Portal Ain’t The Vita 2

Power Saver won’t be active in the beta, but will go live for everyone in the future. If users turn the optional feature on, the PS5 console will “scale back performance” while playing certain games in order to lower its power consumption. If games don’t support the feature, it won’t kick in.

Advertisement

Sony doesn’t go into great detail about what “scale back performance” means, but it does mention in some small print text at the bottom of the post that Power Saver won’t support VR games and that some “gameplay features may be limited.” To me, that seems to imply that you won’t be able to run some games at higher framerates when using Power Saver. And because VR demands high framerates to work, that would make Power Saver unusable. I also wonder if we might see some games turn off raytracing or other intense visual options when Power Saver is activated.

Advertisement

“At [Sony Interactive Entertainment], we are committed to Sony’s ‘Road to Zero’ environmental plan, launched in 2010, which includes achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040,” said Sony in the blog post. “We are always exploring how we can contribute to these goals through our products and services.”

Sony says it will share more details in the near future about Power Saver mode and how it will impact games as we get closer to the option going live.

Advertisement

.