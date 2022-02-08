Dying Light 2 is a massive game, with tons of little nooks and crannies in which to find treasure. One such hidey-hole squirrels away a blueprint for the Left Finger of gloVa, a powerful piece of equipment that lets players kill zombies simply by pointing at them.



As noted by PC Gamer, however, discovering this Dying Light 2 blueprint might be a little tricky on your own. After finishing a story mission known as Broadcast, you’ll need to return to the imposing VNC Tower skyscraper, utilize a winch to travel from street level to a floor several hundred feet from the ground, and then hop aboard an elevator to the roof.

Techland

From there, it’s simply a matter of gliding to a building with a large antenna positioned to the southwest. The entire process is broken down in this helpful YouTube video.



The secret room hidden in this second skyscraper pays homage to Dying Light 2 studio Techland’s history, with posters for Techland projects like Crime Cities and Call of Juarez as well as a thank you note from the developers. In fact, the Left Finger of gloVa is something of an Easter egg itself, in that it’s named after gameplay designer Bartosz “Glova” Kulon and is similar to weapons that previously appeared in two other Techland games, Dead Island and the original Dying Light.

The zombie-killing begins around 5:13 if our timestamp doesn't work. Techland

The Left Finger of gloVa carries a high crafting cost at 369 scrap and it craps out after just 16 shots, but the benefits are obvious if you’re rich in resources. I mean, just look at this thing turn Dying Light 2’s vicious zombies into puking, bloody ragdolls. Hilarious and effective.



Since launching last week, Dying Light 2 has garnered considerable praise for its improved movement mechanics and visuals while also being criticized for its ho-hum story and crafting system. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s official review as well as our Steam review roundup if you missed out on either the first time around.