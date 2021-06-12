Rainbow Six Extraction Coming In September, Looks Gross

Screenshot : Ubisoft

Today at Ubisoft’s E3 showcase, we got a better look at the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction. This co-op-focused spin-off takes the Rainbow Six Siege characters and has them fight off against mutated alien monsters. It’s out September 16.

In Rainbow Six Extraction, tactical operatives from R6 Siege face off against a deadly alien threat, the Archaen. These aliens come in various forms, from smaller grunts to bigger tank-like enemies. One, called a s piker, can even shoot at players using long-range, organic spikes. The Archaen came from space via a crashed meteor and spread into big cities throughout the U.S. , like New York City.

Alongside a cinematic trailer, Ubisoft revealed a lengthy gameplay video showing how missions will work and the choices players would face, like whether to keep fighting or to give up and call for extraction. (Oh hey, like the game’s name.)

Ubisoft also announced that the game will be playable either solo or with friends in co-op. I t will support cross-play and cross-save on all platforms on day one, and t here will be bonuses for folks who own the original Rainbow Six Siege.

Extraction is based on a limited-time mode that appeared in Rainbow Six Siege back in 2018. This odd spin-off started as a project called “ Pioneer. ” That game was heavily modified and reworked into a Rainbow Six spin-off title.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first revealed during E3 2019, prior to the covid-19 pandemic. However, as the pandemic continued to worsen, it became clear that the original name wasn’t a great fit anymore. During an earnings call with investors in February 2021, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the publisher was considering a name change. Earlier this week, Ubisoft officially announced that the title will now be Extraction, which ties into the game’s missions where players save people and extract them and their team out of dangerous areas and missions.

Rainbow Six Extraction is out on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on September 16.



