E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

At its E3 press conference Monday afternoon, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Quarantine, a cooperative shooter that might be familiar to Kotaku readers. It’s also got a horror twist.

It’s our understanding that Quarantine is based on what’s left of Pioneer, Ubisoft’s “canceled,” non-violent space exploration game that was rebooted and overhauled beyond recognition a few years back.

