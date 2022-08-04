Square Enix just announced details for an upcoming remake of their classic strategic RPG Tactics Ogre. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will feature more detailed art, voice over, and a new leveling system. However, fans are frustrated at the high-definition sprites that they believe worsens the overall look of the game.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn | Announcement trailer

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remake of a remake. Wait, I can explain! Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was originally released in 1995 for the Super Famicom, and then re-released in 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. The story remains the same: A powerful king once united the Valerian Isles, only for the nation to fall into civil war upon his death. You follow a hero named Denam, who fights the different Valerian factions with his friends. It looks neat! I’m told that there’s a lot of deep moral philosophizing that goes beyond the usual levels of JRPG moral philosophizing.

The art of the remake has been revamped in high-definition, more detailed textures have been added to the interface, and the text is rendered in a goofy comic book font. The more smoothed out look of the characters has drawn fan controversy, however. Those who played the 2010 remake actually prefer the older pixel art style, and haven’t taken kindly to trying to improve what isn’t broken.

The developers are also changing the leveling system from Let Us Cling Together. Previously, character progression was tied to their specific class. If you wanted to grind characters efficiently, then choosing units only from the same class was the way to go. In Reborn, each character is leveled individually, making it easier to bring very different characters onto a map. Reborn will also feature new AI that will be more adaptable to battlefield conditions.

It’s been a very good year for turn-based JRPGs. Live A Live was a fascinating narrative game that looked great in the new 2.5D style and didn’t overstay its welcome. Triangle Strategy was a legitimately challenging tactical RPG that dug into the best aspects of Octopath Traveler. And we’re still waiting on Valkyrie Elysium and Front Mission. 2022 is a great year for players who just want to sit back and grind.

The game will release on November 11 this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.