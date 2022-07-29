Valkyrie Profile, Tactics Ogre, and Front Mission are all due out in the months ahead. What year is it again? It’s 2022, and it’s already been glorious for fans of new and classic JRPGs alike. But some of the most exciting stuff is still ahead. Years after the genre was left for dead, it’s never felt more vibrant.



2021 was an incredible year for turn-based grinding, but 2022 is even more stacked. It began in January with the most experimental Pokémon game in years in the open area spin-off Legends: Arceus, and it’ll be bookended by the most anticipated Pokémon game in years in Violet and Scarlet. In between, there’s no shortage of remakes, remasters, re-issues, sequels, and entirely new games. Hopefully their potential measures up to their character art.

Here are all the ones you need to know about.