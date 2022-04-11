Last September, a massive list of potential PC games leaked through Nvidia’s GeForce Now video game streaming service and was posted online. At the time, no one quite knew what to make of it. Was it insider info or speculative placeholders? Now evidence is mounting that at least some of the leak is real with Square Enix officially confirming one of the more eye-catching listings for Kingdom Hearts IV with a splashy reveal over the weekend.



Advertisement

GeForce Now lets players stream games to phones, tablets, and PCs. Launched, in 2020, the service has continually been adding support for new games, which requires testing and coordination with publishers and studios. So when dozens of unannounced PC game titles surfaced from its database, people took notice.

Video game storefronts and platforms use placeholders all the time, and the industry’s heavy reliance on sequels and spin-offs means it’s not hard to guess at least some of what publishers are working on at any given moment. Nintendo will make another 3D Mario and Activision will make another Call of Duty. But in some cases the Nvidia leak went deeper than that, using project code names and specifying unlikely remasters and as the confirmations pile up people are starting to take it more seriously.

The Nvidia leak dates back to September 12, 2021. A developer from Ukraine going by Ighor July shared a post on Medium where he detailed how he stumbled onto a phantom list of thousands of GeForce Now games back in May of that year. Unlike other streaming services, GeForce doesn’t actually contain any games. Instead, it helps you stream the ones you already own on services like Steam and Epic Games Store.

July was able to mess around with the backend and accidentally access listings for games that weren’t officially supported by GeForce, as well as a bunch that didn’t even exist. SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik posted the list to Github, and breakouts of the more notable entries were shared on places like the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit.

Nvidia responded a couple days later denying the leaks contained any confirmation of new PC ports or releases:

NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.

Advertisement

One of the games listed was Halo 5, the only Halo not yet on PC. It seemed a reasonable assumption, but 343 Industries immediately shot the rumor down. As the months went on, however, other parts of the leak were vindicated. There are basically four types of Nvidia listings for unannounced games that have since found support in some way: PC ports, remasters, sequels, and unnamed projects.

Advertisement

One of the most notable in the first category was God of War. In October, Sony confirmed the 2018 PS4 exclusive would arrive on PC early in 2022. The company had already begun bringing its biggest games to PC with Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn, so God of War following suit wasn’t entirely unexpected. But if the Nvidia leak was just placeholders, you might have expected it to include listings for Spider-Man or The Last Of Us as well. It didn’t though. It did, however, list games like Demon’s Souls, a PS5 exclusive whose original announcement trailer said it would also come to PC (Sony later said this was due to human error and the game would remain on console only).



Then in February the leak got its biggest boost yet. Square Enix revealed a Chrono Cross remaster titled The Radical Dreamers Edition. Unlike God of War, it came more out of left field. Square Enix has been on a PS1-era JRPG remastering kick, it seemed like much more of a stretch. Fans have since been reevaluating two other notable listings in the leak as a result: Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster and Tactics Ogre Remaster (the latter was recently seemingly trademarked under the name Tactics Ogre: Reborn).

Advertisement

A number of sequels listed in the leak have also since been confirmed. Crytek revealed Crysis 4 in January. Capcom teased Street Fighter 6 in February. And Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts IV during the 20th anniversary livestream. The leak also contained an entry for “Untitled Respawn Game.” Earlier this year, Respawn confirmed its working on three, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

Advertisement

The leaked listings mention a few projects by code name as well, including several by Ubisoft. While Nvidia tried to shrug the leak off, the French publisher was busy sending a DMCA takedown to have the listings removed from Github. One of the Ubisoft code names, Project Meteor, was rumored at the time to be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s upcoming Dawn of Ragnarök expansion. Kotaku reported last week that Project Over, also contained in the leak, is the next mainline game in the Ghost Recon series.

While this doesn’t mean everything in the Nvidia leak is real—some of it could have been speculation and plans often change or get canceled—it’s clear some of it is. Where does that leave the rest? For some it seems like it’s only a matter of time (though still potentially years) before they come to PC, like Returnal and Horizon Forbidden West. Others are more out there, but hard to ignore, like a Half-Life 2 remaster. The leak lists Titanfall 3, which Respawn has repeatedly said is not happening but could also totally still happen at some point.

Advertisement

Then there’s stuff like Helldivers 2, a theoretical sequel to the 2015 top-down co-op shooter for PS Vita that later came to PC. Its developer, Arrowhead Game Studios, hasn’t released a game since, but it’s currently working on a third-person co-op shooter with “next-gen” graphics. Without the leak, Helldivers 2 would never have made it onto my not-E3 2022 bingo card in a million years, but it’s too much of a hyper-specific deep cut to ignore. We’ll find out either way eventually. In the meantime the truth could be out there, thanks to Nvidia.