God of War will be the latest PlayStation exclusive to come to PC. A new listing for the 2018 action game revealed it will come to Steam next year on January 14, 2022.



There it will be priced at $50 and join the company of several past first-party PS4 exclusives as Sony tries to give some of its biggest blockbusters a second life on other platforms. God of War on PC will also support 4K and uncapped framerates.

The voyage from PlayStation to Steam began in 2020 with Horizon: Zero Dawn and was followed up earlier this year with Days Gone getting ported in May. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is set to join them next year as well. Some third-party PlayStation exclusives have also cropped up on Steam like Death Stranding. It remains to be seen if others like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Bloodborne will eventually follow as well.

Sony stated last year that it had no plans to ever do simultaneous releases on both PS4/PS5 and PC, but confirmed in an investor presentation over the summer that it would continue porting exclusives after they’d already been out for a while.

Former PlayStation executive, Shawn Layden, explained the reasoning on a recent podcast appearance. “[Horizon Zero Dawn’s] already been out there for 18 months or 24 months, there’s no real retail activity against that title,” he said, explaining that there was little downside compared to the opportunity to reach a whole new player-base on a rival platform.

Microsoft has also been bringing its first-party games to Steam, and seeing their player-bases massively expanded as a result. Sea of Thieves reached 15 million players after releasing on Valve’s storefront in 2020. Just yesterday, Microsoft announced it had since grown to over 25 million. Microsoft has also embraced simultaneous releases. Halo Infinite will come to Steam the same day it arrives on Xbox One and Series X/S.

Sony, meanwhile, still has quite a few games from its back catalog waiting to make the jump, like The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II.

Update: 10/20/2021, 12:16 p.m. ET: Added more information about the PC version of God of War.