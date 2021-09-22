Look, Apex Legends is a fine shooter, but Titanfall 2 was one of the greatest first-person games of all time, so you can understand why folks just will not shut up about wanting another entry in the series.



Advertisement

An example: despite the studio having recently made a very good Star Wars game, and having to continue support for Apex Legends, and releasing a Medal of Honor game, Respawn’s community guy Jason Garza was hosting a livestream the other day when he was asked by a fan about the future of, what else, but Titanfall. Surprisingly, the fan got a pretty thorough response:

Don’t get your hopes up man. I’ve said this before. We don’t have anything in the works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.

While I am supremely disappointed in the statement itself, I’m also deeply sympathetic towards the person whose job it is to answer this same fucking question every day.

I also appreciate the candour. Too many people in this business would simply laugh and change the subject, or say “we have no plans right now”, or “while we value the passion of our Titanfall fans, we’re currently working on other projects, but who knows what the future will bring!”

Someone just going “nah man, we are way too busy for that old series” is refreshing. But also, to get us back to the original point of this post, very sad.

Advertisement

A few hours into Titanfall 2’s unexpectedly fantastic single-player campaign, there’s a mission where everything pivots. The rules change, the story expands, and the game shifts into high gear. That mission is called “Effects and Cause,” and it is really good.

Titanfall 2: The Kotaku Review

Advertisement

When I finished Titanfall 2's campaign, my body felt numb. I left my apartment, walked to the street corner and bummed a cigarette. I needed to calm myself. I’d just been through an astounding experience.