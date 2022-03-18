You probably subscribe to Game Pass for the blockbusters. As far as deals go, it’s pretty good: The price of one brand-new AAA game gets you several months of access to a digital library featuring hundreds of games, plenty of which happen to be recent zeitgeist-making tentpoles.



But sometimes you wanna go small. Between the marquees, the Game Pass library is full of bite-sized games that are no less excellent than their staggeringly elaborate competitors. Better yet, you could reasonably wolf them down over the course of a weekend, between other responsibilities like chores and pounding so many tequila shots you can’t see your hands. (We’re talking 10 hours or less, provided you focus on the main story.) If you’re looking for a terrific Game Pass game you can download tonight and finish by Sunday, here’s where to start.