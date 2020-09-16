Sony Says Demon's Souls Remake Isn't Coming To PC And 'Other Consoles'

Screenshot : PlayStation

Update—6:19 p.m. ET, 09/16/2020: Following the original publication of this story, Sony has told Kotaku that the trailer claiming Demon’s Souls would be coming to PC and “other consoles” was a mistake. The rep attributed the incorrect information to “human error.” Demon’s Souls will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

The previously embedded trailer has since been removed from PlayStation’s YouTube channel, but here’s a screenshot of its closing slide with the previously reported details .

The upcoming Demon’s Souls remake won’t be as exclusive as was once believed. In addition to landing on the PlayStation 5, the Dark Souls predecessor will also be available on PC, with a future release on “other consoles” after a limited time. The game officially launches with the PS5 on November 12.

These details come courtesy of a version of the new Demons’ Souls gameplay trailer that wasn’t shown during today’s PlayStation broadcast. As the game is being developed in part by internal Sony studios, it’s possible “other consoles” could mean the PlayStation 4, but as of now it’s still unclear what the fine print may be referring to.

Demon’s Souls was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2009. Its developer, From Software, would eventually go on to refine its brutal formula for games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Bluepoint Games, which previously handled similar upgrades of Gravity Rush and Shadow of the Colossus, is behind the remake.

