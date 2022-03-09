Sony held one of its State Of Play presentations earlier today, and if you weren’t around to catch it live—or were and just want a recap—we’ve got you covered.



It was a fairly short event, running at around 20 minutes, but without interviews or presentations in-between games it was a pretty solid wall-to-wall showcase of some stuff we knew was coming, some expansions to games we’ve already got and even a few new announcements.

Here’s everything that was shown off, both big and small:

EXOPRIMAL

While most of the show was focused on recaps and smaller titles, we did get one proper announcement: Exoprimal, a game from Capcom that looks like someone in management’s favourite games of the last five years were Overwatch and Earth Defence Force. It’s coming to both PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2023.

THE DIOFIELD CHRONICLE

It’s not Final Fantasy Tactics, and it’s not Fire Emblem either, but it’s close.

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM

The good news: it’s a new Valkyrie Profile game! The bad news: it’s more action than RPG, and also looks like it was released nine years ago.

RETURNAL: ASCENSION

An upcoming update to Returnal will add both a co-op mode and a new area, a huge tower that you have to work your way up floor by floor.

GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO

Tango’s action-adventure, set in Tokyo with a healthy side order of supernatural stuff, is out on March 22. Ahead of that date, we got a launch trailer.

FORSPOKEN

Forspoken, another game we already knew about—for better and worse—got a new gameplay-focused trailer showing a lot of jumping and even more combat.

STRANGER OF PARADISE: FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN

Another “this game is out soon so here’s a trailer” showcase, with the game out on both PS4 and PS5 on March 18.

GUNDAM EVOLUION

This free-to-play, multiplayer shooter set in the Gundam universe was actually announced last year for the PC, but this Westernised trailer shows that it’s also coming to the PS4 and PS5 later this year.

TMNT: THE COWABUNGA COLLECTION

This collection includes 13 TMNT games, from 8-bit and 16-bit consoles releases to handheld games to arcade classics, and will be out later in 2022. The full list of games includes:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

In addition to PlayStation releases it’ll also be out on Xbox, PC and Switch as well. And with physical boxes as well, if that’s your thing.

GIGABASH

This is as close to a new War of the Monsters game as I think we’re ever going to get.

JOJO’s BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE R

This isn’t actually a new game, as it was first released back in 2013 on the PS3. But it’s a massively updated version of it, cleaned up for newer hardware and with 50 playable characters instead of the previous 32.

TREK TO YOMI

Coming in the “Spring”, and not just on PlayStation (here’s a Steam page), this moody side-scroller looks Japanse as hell, but is actually being developed by Leonard Menchiari (Riot: Civil Unrest) and Shadow Warrior studio Flying Hog.