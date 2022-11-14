Alolan Vulpix V/VSTAR

The flagship Pokémon for Silver Tempest is, rather splendidly, the humble Vulpix. Appearing on the Elite Trainer Box, and on one of the four pack arts, it’s occupying a space usually reserved for Legendaries or fan-favorite big-hitters. And, accordingly, this set sees the snowier Vulpix become the first (and possibly last) unevolved Pokémon to receive a V and VSTAR card.



Appropriately, its attacks are relatively modest too. The V has a free attack that can reach 60 if the opposing Active Card is also a V, or a weeny 110 for three Energy. The VSTAR beefs this up to 160 for three Energy, and prevents returning damage if the opposing card has an Ability. Its one-time VSTAR Power does 70 damage for every V card on the board, which is a fairly hefty blow for the little guy.

Obviously the Full Art version of the V, and the Rainbow Rare version of the VSTAR are more collectible, the latter currently fetching $20, but given the novelty of a lowly Stage 0 Pokémon getting such high status makes it a lovely one to pull from its own set.