Sora might be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this month, but that won’t be the spikey-haired hero’s only foray on Nintendo Switch. The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to the popular hybrid console via cloud streaming, Nintendo announced in a digital showcase today .



Three games from the popular crossover franchise will be available: Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and the comparatively simple-named Kingdom Hearts III. Nintendo did not announce a release date.

Traditionally, high-definition third-party games either don’t come out on Switch or do so out way down the line, in a less-optimized state (see: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt) . More recently , Nintendo has opted to allow publishers to make visually demanding games available via the cloud . To wit, you can play games like Hitman 3, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Control: Ultimate Edition via cloud streaming. It goes without saying , but you need an internet connection to play.

The option is also a workaround in lieu of a true 4K model of the Switch. For ages , observers believed Nintendo would release a beefed-up Switch to compete with the likes of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S. Instead, Nintendo will soon release an OLED model—basically the same exact thing as the core Switch but with a bigger, better screen for the handheld mode. But in the absence of a 4K model , despite recent reports suggesting otherwise that such a thing is in the works , streaming functionality allows players to access games that are otherwise only playable on PC or traditional consoles .

Today’s announcement about Kingdom Hearts was buried in the final minutes of a stream introducing of Sora, the trilogy’s protagonist, to the now fully-ballooned roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He’ll be available—either piecemeal or as the final character of the second Fighter’s Pass—on October 18. Fans are split.