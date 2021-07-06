New Nintendo Switch Model Has Bigger, Better Screen, Out Oct

Image : Nintendo

In a complete surprise move, Nintendo just announced the new Switch, called the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), because of course it is.

Described as “the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family”, this is a 7-inch handheld with an OLED screen, boasting an improved kickstand, better audio, a wired LAN port in the dock, and—oh Nintendo—64GB internal storage. It’s launching on October 8, the same day as Metroid Dread, and will cost $349.99.

In most ways it looks identical, but for a far smaller bezel allowing for a larger screen. In fact, it is exactly the same size as the OG Switch, and weighs only 0.05lb more. The Joy-Cons appear unchanged, and will be interchangeable with ones you already own.

That new screen is the big deal here, jumping from 6.2 inch to 7.0 inch, and being OLED rather than LCD. In what will be a surprise after the last few months of speculation, the resolution remains exactly the same at 1280x720. This is not the 4K Switch many had been hoping for.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser says in a press release issued a few minutes ago. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

What’s incredible conspicuous in their absence are details about the resolutions it will play at either handheld or docked, with “4” and “K” appearing nowhere in the current material.

An improved, full-width kickstand will certainly improve one of the original Switch’s literal weak-points, but I think it’s fair to say just about everyone is going to be rolling their eyes at 64GB internal storage. The average phone comes with more than that now. It’s still double the ridiculous 32GB that came with 2017's Switch, and it will at least still be expandable with micro SD cards, up to 2TB.

You can read and compare specs with the older model on Nintendo’s official site. Pre-order information is still to come.