If You Pre-Ordered Kingdom Hearts On PC, Make Sure You Received Your Discount

The PC release of Kingdom Hearts offers the latest hiccup in the insidious world of video game pre-orders. Four games in Square Enix’s long-running plot maze are officially out on PC today via the Epic Games Store where they’re currently marked down by 20 percent through April 6. But if you pre-ordered any of the games, you’re still eligible for a retroactive discount.



Anyone who pre-paid for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, or Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory—nope, I didn’t make up any of those names—can receive a partial refund, Epic tweeted earlier today. The refund should automatically be credited to the payment method used, so be sure to double-check.

If you are not refunded (hey, digital storefronts are wonky), you can hit up Epic directly.

Kingdom Hearts isn’t the only pre-order kerfuffle in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Square Enix announced that Outriders, the kick-ass third-person shooter out this week, would launch day one via Xbox Game Pass. But there was a catch: You could subscribe to Microsoft’s monthly games-on-demand service and have pre-purchased the game and still not automatically receive reimbursement. Instead, Game Pass members had to manually cancel any Outriders pre-orders.

We’ve said it before. We’ll say it again: Don’t pre-order video games.

