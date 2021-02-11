Kingdom Hearts Series Coming To PC On March 30, Exclusive To Epic Games Store

Screenshot : Square Enix

A handful of Kingdom Hearts games are coming to PC on March 30, and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.



During today’s spring showcase, Epic Games announced that Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III, and Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will be joining the service next month.

If those names are confusing, just know that it’s the first three mainline games in the Kingdom Hearts series (with a few remastered side games) as well as that neat rhythm game from late last year.

This is the first time Square Enix’s crossover role-playing series has appeared on PC, so let’s hope it doesn’t remain exclusive to the Epic Games Store for long.

