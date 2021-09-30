Giant-bug shoot’em-up game Earth Defense Force 6 has been delayed. Last summer, the PlayStation Blog announced that the game would go on sale this year. On Thursday, it was revealed that the game has been pushed back to 2022.



As of writing, no reason was given for the delay.



The Earth Defense Force games are a hoot to play. Typically, you run—or fly—around cities and shoot giant insects. As pictured above, t he frog people enemies known as “Colonists” from EDF5 are back in the upcoming game.



It’s like playing a B-movie, and if you’ve never checked out an Earth Defense Force game, they are recommended.



The first Earth Defense Force was released back in 2003 for the PlayStation 2 as part of the Simple 2000 series, which were a series of budget-priced games from D3 Publisher. Developers for the Simple series included Sandlot, Irem, and Taito. Earth Defense Force, along with the cowboy-hat-and-bikini-wearing zombie-killer game OneeChanbara, was one of the most famous games to emerge from the Simple line.



Developed by Sandlot, the first Earth Defense Force has spawned a number of sequels. In recent years, D3 Publisher has roped in Osaka-based studio Yuke’s, which is best known for its wrestling games, to develop a couple Earth Defense Force games, namely Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. Sandlot, however, handles the mainline games and is developing Earth Defense Force 6.



Below is the game’s debut trailer from earlier this year.



According to Famitsu, Earth Defense Force 6 will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, making it the first EDF game to appear no Sony’s new console. Previously, the platforms for the game were listed as “TBA.”

In the past, Earth Defense Force games have been released on non-PlayStation hardware, including Xbox 360 and the Nintendo Switch. Earth Defense Force 5 was released on PlayStation 4 and Steam, so while it’s not yet announced, perhaps the upcoming Earth Defense Force 6 will eventually hit Steam as well.